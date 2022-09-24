Tropical Storm Ian 'still organizing' over Caribbean Sea; Florida could see storm surge, hurricane-force winds

Tropical Storm Ian was "still organizing" over the Caribbean Sea late Saturday, a NOAA Hurricane Hunter reported, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was 230 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica and about 430 miles southeast of Grand Cayman Island with sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, according to the 8 p.m. Saturday advisory. It was currently moving west at 14 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane early next week. It's expected to continue moving northward, which means Florida remains in the storm's cone of uncertainty.

NHC said the uncertainty in the track was "higher than usual," though the tweet did not elaborate. However, it said regardless, the western coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle could see dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall.

"Residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," the NHC said.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said there are a lot of factors that will impact Ian's path, including a "high pressure" system to the west, the jet stream, Ian's timing and speed, warm water in the Gulf of Mexico, and a trough – and area of low pressure – nearby.