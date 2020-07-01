Tracking coronavirus: Over 6,500 new cases, 45 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

1:30 p.m. -- The City of Orlando says they will open more, free mobile COVID-19 drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible testing sites starting next week. Locations can be found HERE and locations will be where a higher number of positive cases have been reported. The mobile testing sites operate on Wednesday and rotate to a new location in the city on each operating day. Appointments are required.

12:45 p.m. -- New Smyrna Beach officials have issued a mask mandate. Details on the order, including those exempt, HERE.

12:25 p.m. -- The Lake County Schools is giving families three choices for when students return to school in the fall. Parents are asked to choose an option by Monday, July 13, and indicate on a form which one they prefer. More HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, said it received approval to begin using at-home COVID-19 testing kits. How you can get one HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections, according to public health experts. Details HERE.

Advertisement

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 158,997 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,550 deaths. That is an additional 6,563 cases and 45 Florida resident deaths since Tuesday.

10:30 a.m. -- ACL, the music festival, will not take place this year. Read more HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Royal Caribbean International announced that they are suspending all sailings through September 15, 2020. Information on when cruises will resume HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- After being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort reopens to guests on Wednesday with new safety measures in place. See the new measures HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Florida doctor is warning that coronavirus infections will rise for weeks to come before getting better. “We’re a couple of weeks late to the game of really being able to get this under control,” said Dr. Cindy Prins. Read more HERE.

7:25 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will not reimpose sweeping shutdowns amid rising coronavirus infections, saying that going back to lockdowns would cripple the economy without saving lives. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Seminole County's face mask order is now in effect, and not even a day into it, the policy is already sparking debate. An online petition is working to gather protesters in Sanford on Wednesday. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The Brevard County Commission on Tuesday opted not to vote on a controversial order that would require face coverings to be worn in public places.

5:45 a.m. -- The Osceola County School District is giving families three choices for going back to school in the fall. Read the options in detail HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state to August 1. Details HERE.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

RELATED: DeSantis: Florida 'not going back' on coronavirus reopening, despite new case surge

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Florida doctor: Infections will rise for weeks to come

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Osceola County School District gives students 3 options for heading back to school

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: Fauci: US could reach 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day 'if this does not turn around'

Globally, there have been over 10.5 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 511,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.