Lake County Schools offering students 3 options when heading back to school in the fall

The Lake County Schools is giving families three choices for when students return to school in the fall.

The first option is traditional in-school learning. The traditional option is a full return to school buildings with teachers delivering instruction in person during the school day. Students will have opportunities to collaborate, communicate and problem solve with each other. There will be enhanced safety protocols in place, such as social distancing, increased sanitization, and limited group gatherings.

The second option is full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School. Students will have access to a rigorous, fully accredited K-12 online curriculum with interactive teacher-led lessons for select content.

Option three is modified-day learning, which will be a combination of options one and two. Students would take English Language Arts and math in a traditional school setting, with other courses like social studies, science and electives offered through Lake County Virtual School.

"Students will be assigned either a morning or afternoon session for the traditional instruction. The district will not provide mid-day transportation for students who choose this option."

Parents are asked to choose an option by Monday, July 13, and indicate on a form which one they prefer. Lake County Schools says you are not locked into a decision, but it helps leaders with planning. You can find the form HERE.

District leaders say that 58-percent of parents and students that responded to a survey last month say they feel comfortable returning to school campuses in the fall with safety protocols in place, but others had some reservations.