PPE-filled vending machines installed at Orlando International Airport for travelers

Orlando International Airport has installed vending machines that sell personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and hand sanitizer.

“It is our top priority to make travelers and employees feel safe within our world-class airport,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “To do that, we want to ensure everyone can easily obtain personal safety essentials needed to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They said that there are six vending machines with PPE inside at the airport. They are located at high-traffic areas like the JetBlue, Frontier, Southwest, Delta, United, and American Airlines ticket counters. The prices start at $7.50 for two masks.

Orange County, where the Orlando International Airport is, currently has a mask mandate in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

