Florida Attorney John Morgan blasts Biden's Harris endorsement: 'his f*** you to those who pushed him out'

President Joe Biden officially withdrew from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

The president shared the announcement in a letter posted to social media expressing his gratitude to his supporters as well as his intention to address the nation about his hallmark decision not to run for reelection.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

His decision to not seek reelection comes after mounting requests from fellow Democrats for him to drop out of the race following the president's recent lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump, who officially became the Republican presidential nominee last week.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, stating:

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Florida attorney John Morgan, a top donor to Biden's campaign, appeared to criticize Biden's support for Harris.

"Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his (expletive) you to all who pushed him out," Morgan said in a statement posted on the social media platform, X, Sunday afternoon. "Be careful what you wish for," he added.

Morgan said that he does not intend to fundraise for Harris' presidential campaign.

He told ABC News: "If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her," FOX News Digital reported.

Morgan followed up in a post on X.

"You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money," he wrote. "I am neither."

"It's others turn now," Morgan continued. "The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It's all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck."

In a third post, Morgan stated "any combination of these people win," tagging Senator Joe Manchin, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, whom he stated would win "in a landslide with any of these picks."

Harris responded to Biden's endorsement of her in a statement posted on social media:

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," she wrote. "I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Who is John Morgan?

John Morgan is a prominent attorney in Orlando, Florida, and the founder of the Morgan & Morgan, the largest personal injury law firm in America. The firm has recovered over $20 billion over the past 35 years for its clients, according to its website.