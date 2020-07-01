Demonstrators to protest new face mask mandate in Seminole County

Seminole County's face mask order is now in effect, and not even a day into it, the policy is already sparking debate.

An online petition is working to gather protesters in Sanford on Wednesday. The protest, organized on Facebook, is calling on people to march from the Hollerbach restaurant in downtown Sanford to the Seminole County Commissioner’s Office.

Demonstrators say they want county officials to know that they are against the mask mandate and will not wear them.

While there is no set fine for those individuals caught not wearing a mask, businesses have the right to refuse entry and service to customers without one.

Theo Hollenbach, owner of Hollerbach’s, says he’s all for the mask mandate.

"Masks help prevent the spread of a virus and therefore I think it’s a good idea."

Yet some members of the community say this order is infringing on their rights.

The Facebook event says the peaceful protest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

They are asking people not to wear masks as they march fo the county commissioners office to protest the mandate.