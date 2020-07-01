New Smyrna Beach adopts mask mandate as coronavirus pandemic continues

article

New Smyrna Beach officials have issued a mask mandate on Wednesday.

In a City Commission meeting, they discussed and adopted the resolution to encourage people to use face coverings when in public. The resolution passed 3-2.

The order specifically states that "every person living, working, visiting or doing business in the City of New Smyrna Beach is encouraged to wear a face covering in any indoor location, other than home or residence."

However, there will reportedly be no penalties or enforcement for non-conpliance.

MORE NEWS: Over 6,500 new cases, 45 more deaths reported by Florida health officials

Exceptions to the order include persons under the age of two or anyone who has an existing health condition that a mask would cause impairment.

Advertisement

The order also states that the resolution is effective immediately upon its final adoption.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.