Halloween Horror Nights 33: Universal Orlando reveals 10th, final haunted house

With Halloween Horror Nights right around the corner, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed its 10th and final haunted house.

"Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" is set to give guests a fright come Aug. 30. The lineup of all-female, classic Universal Monsters includes the bride of Frankenstein, Dracula's daughter, the She-Wolf of London and Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun.

The all-new haunted house will take guests through an all-new storyline, which puts them in the middle of a battle between two alliances of classic female Universal Monsters where only one bloodline can survive.

Universal Orlando Resort announced the latest haunted house set to fright Halloween Horror Nights guests in 2024: "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Here's what guests can expect at the "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" haunted house, according to Universal:

"Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing – who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive."

The score for the haunted house will be composed by Emmy-nominated Sarah Barone.

"Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" is the 10th and final haunted house to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights in 2024. Here's a look at all the houses:

Here's a look at the scare zones that have been announced so far:

Duality of Fear

Torture Faire

Swamp of the Undead

Demon Queens

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now.