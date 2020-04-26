Tracking Coronavirus: Over 31,500 cases in Florida, 1,074 deaths, Central Florida cases have peaked

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- Flagler County beaches are now open "around the clock" for residents to participate in physical and mental health activities. Read more about what that means HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing at Kissimmee's Heritage Park resumes. Details on what is needed to get tested at this AdventHealth location HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 31,528 cases of coronavirus statewide. The death toll has risen to 1,074. Read more HERE.

1:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis and Orlando Health held a briefing together and stated that they believe the Central Florida area has passed its coronavirus peak. Other topics, like antibody testing and unemployment, were also discussed. More from the briefing HERE.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Across the globe, John Hopkins University says that there have been almost 3 million positive cases of COVID-19 and over 200,000 deaths.

Below is an interactive map showing positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

