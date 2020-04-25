AdventHealth resumes coronavirus testing at Osceola County drive-thru site

Osceola County has the second-highest number of positive coronavirus cases in Central Florida and hundreds of people are registered online to get tested at Kissimmee's Heritage Park.

Patients only have to spit into a cup and can expect to get results in as little as two to three days. Officials say testing is critical to stopping the spread.

“It is through no-cost, expanded testing that we will get a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting our entire community,” said Jose Alvarez, Mayor of Kissimmee.

There is no limit on the number of tests they can give. Anyone with or without symptoms or who's had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 may be tested.

“The patient can administer this test so to speak. They can collect the specimen themselves. We don’t have to get in there in their face to do a swab. So the procedure here is we give them the vial, they roll up the window, spit into the tube a few times, put the lid on it, roll down the window and hand it back,” Dr. Timothy Hendrix from CentraCare explained.

Patients don't need a doctor’s note, and while they accept insurance, they will cover the cost for anyone who is uninsured.

“We believe that opening up testing is some of the most important things we can do. It can help save lives and it better helps us to take care of our community and keep them safe,” said Doug Harcombe CEO AdventHealth Celebration.

Public health officials say everyone needs to keep doing their part, as “it remains essential that the community remains diligent in adhering to personal protective measures,” Radu Clincea from the Florida Dept. of Health said.

Health officials recommend you register online on AdventHealth's website before showing up. However, they said that no one will be turned away.

The testing site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

