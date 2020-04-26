Governor Ron DeSantis expected to give coronavirus update from Orlando on Sunday afternoon

Governor Ron DeSantis will speak in Orlando on Sunday, giving an update on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the progress on a plan to reopen Florida and its economy.

The Governor will speak from Orlando Health at 1 p.m.

FOX 35 Orlando will be at the briefing and will stream it online and on-air.

On Saturday, Governor DeSantis said that signs show that things are going in a good direction in Florida.

The state is working on a plan to reopen the economy and they want public feedback from Floridians. A public submission portal has been launched and the Re-Open Florida task force welcomes all ideas.

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health has reported 30,839 positive cases of coronavirus statewide. The death toll stands at 1,055.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News