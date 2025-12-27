Post-Christmas travel chaos: Multiple U.S. airports hit by widespread delays, over 500 in Orlando

The Brief Travelers across the country faced significant travel hurdles the day after Christmas, with multiple airports nationwide reporting a high volume of delays and cancellations. Orlando International Airport was particularly affected, recording 110 delays and 66 cancellations by 5 p.m. as evening flights to West Coast and Midwest cities like Seattle and St. Louis were pushed back. Passengers at MCO were stranded all day due to inconsistent scheduling.



Post-holiday travel turned into a waiting game for thousands on Thursday as Orlando International Airport (MCO) recorded over 500 delays and 60 cancellations by late afternoon.

According to data from FlightAware, multiple airports nationwide faced multiple delays the day after Christmas.

By 5 p.m., Orlando International Airport had 510 delays and 66 cancellations.

MCO had many flight delays and cancellations the day after Christmas.

What we know:

Many travelers faced delays or cancellations at airports this holiday season.

Those flying out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) saw significant delays – keeping some at the airport all day.

Flyer Jacqeueline Taylor told FOX 35 her flight was delayed to 5 p.m., then to 7 p.m., and back to 6 p.m. Her departure time jumped around all day.

Evening flights to Sacremento, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle and St. Louis – to name a few – were delayed.

Airports nationwide experienced flight delays on Dec. 26, 2025. (Source: FlightAware)

Why are airports experiencing delays?

Flight delays could be due to the weather. Though Central Florida is experiencing a warm Christmas, with temperatures in the 80s, other cities are bracing for winter storms.

FlightAware's "Misery Map" showed significant delays in New York City, Washington D.C. and Boston.