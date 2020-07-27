Tracking Coronavirus: Florida reports 8,892 new COVID-19 cases and 77 more deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 p.m. -- Orange County parents must decide by 5 p.m. on Monday how their children will go back to school this fall. See the options for learning HERE.

1:00 p.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Miami, Florida on Monday to talk about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Fauci says the virus may never go away and he discusses a possible vaccine HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931.

10:00 a.m. -- President Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Twelve Miami players and two members of the coaching staff have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Philadelphia, prompting the MLB to postpone their Monday night game. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Target says that they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, citing that holiday shopping often means crowded events, which could spread COVID-19. Deals will still be available for shoppers. Find out how HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- A police department in south Florida announced that one of their own, Officer Corey Pendergrass, passed away following complications related to COVID-19. Photos of first responders escorting him to a funeral home can be seen HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The White House and Senate GOP are expected to unveil its coronavirus pandemic relief bill on Monday, as Americans will soon lose their $600 federal unemployment benefit and await a second stimulus check. Package details HERE.

5:40 a.m. -- FOX 35 reporter Vicki Karr gave a report from the Orange County Convention Center, which had its first car enter the line for testing at about 5:40 a.m.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

f you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 16.2 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 648,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard