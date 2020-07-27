Orange County parents must make decision on how their child will go to school by this afternoon

Orange County parents have just a few more hours to decide how their children will go back to school this fall.

The school district is giving families until 5 p.m. on Monday to choose between the following three options:

OCPSLaunchED@Home: Full-time school that is live-streamed. A camera set up in the classroom would follow the teacher so kids at home would feel like they were there. This idea needs to be approved by the state.

Orange County Virtual School: This option is also available for parents and guardians who want to keep their kids at home.

Face-to-Face Instruction: Students would attend school in person. Orange County officials said they would require masks when social distancing isn’t possible and move desks further apart. They are also looking into adding partitions at desks.

Parents who choose face-to-face instruction or OCPSLaunchED@Home are allowed to change their choice after their child completes nine weeks of the program.

Schools in Orange County will reopen on August 21st.

