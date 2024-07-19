Deputies respond to 'domestic shooting' in Orange County; suspect remains barricaded in home: Sheriff

Stream FOX 35 News

Orange County sheriff's deputies are responding to a "domestic shooting" in a neighborhood near the intersection of Hiawassee and Clarcona Ocoee roads.

Deputies said the incident occurred inside a residence on Colony Oaks Lane. The victim has been transported to the hospital, but the victim's condition was not immediately known.

Shortly after 6 p.m., deputies attempted to contact the suspect, who refused to leave the home.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Orange County sheriff's deputies are responding to a "domestic shooting" at a residence on Colony Oaks Lane.

This is an active and ongoing incident. FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates.