Florida police officer dies from complications related to COVID-19, chief says

The Lauderhill Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers as he died after a battle with the coronavirus.

They said on Sunday said Officer Corey Pendergrass died from complications related to COVID-19. He served on the force since 1997.

The agency also posted photos of first responders escorting Pendergrass' body from Plantation General Hospital to a funeral home in Pompano Beach.

