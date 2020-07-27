Target to close stores on Thanksgiving Day, they say 'this isn't the year for crowds'

article

Target says that they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The major retailer announced the closure on Monday while discussing holiday plans for the upcoming season. They explained that holiday shopping often means crowded events and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, "this isn't the year for crowds."

Instead, shoppers can reportedly purchase holiday deals earlier than ever, with savings starting in October and continuing throughout the season. The deals will be available both in stores and online.

"So kick back, relax and enjoy a long nap after you finish that last piece of Thanksgiving turkey. This season, you can count on getting extra-big savings without the extra-long lines, with plenty of opportunities to score the best deals on the hottest items both before and after November 26," Target said.

Target CEO Brian Cornell also made a comment on the closure, stating that "this year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season.”

Another major retailer, Walmart, also said that they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year, stating that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

These moves are the first major indications of how COVID-19 will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

