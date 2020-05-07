Tracking coronavirus: Florida deaths top 1,500; new testing site opens in Orange County

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 38,002 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll rises to 1,539.

5:30 a.m. -- A new coronavirus testing site opens Thursday at Legacy Middle School in Orange County, which is in one of the county's 'hot spots.' More sites are set to open to increase testing. Schedule HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- A Leon County circuit judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to force the state to process and pay unemployment claims that have been delayed amid a crush of people losing jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Details HERE.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando

Advertisement

Florida interactive map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map