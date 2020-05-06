Expand / Collapse search

New COVID-19 testing sites to open in Orange County 'hot spots'

Published 
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

BOLINAS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: A medical professional administers a coronavirus (covid-19) test at a drive thru testing location conducted by staffers from University of California, San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) in the parking lot of the Bolin

Expand

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening this week and next week in Orange County in some of the hardest hit zip codes. 

Testing is free and you do not need to be showing symptoms. Individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

Appointments are required.

The schedule is below:

Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8 

  • Legacy Middle School, 11398 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825   

To make an appointment for Legacy, go to www.ocfl.net/LegacyMiddle 

Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12

  •  Lakemont Elementary School, 901 N Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

Make an online appointment for Lakemont, go to www.ocfl.net/LakemontElementary 

RELATED: 'First-of-its-kind' mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to Florida, gives results in 45 minutes

In addition, Ventura Elementary School, which has already been operating as a testing site, will be open for appointments on May 7, 8, 11, and 12 at 400 Woodgate Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822. You can make an appointment at  www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary

Operating hours for all test sites are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.