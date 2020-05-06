New COVID-19 testing sites to open in Orange County 'hot spots'

article

Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening this week and next week in Orange County in some of the hardest hit zip codes.

Testing is free and you do not need to be showing symptoms. Individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident.

Appointments are required.

The schedule is below:

Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8

Legacy Middle School, 11398 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825

To make an appointment for Legacy, go to www.ocfl.net/LegacyMiddle

Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12

Lakemont Elementary School, 901 N Lakemont Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792

Make an online appointment for Lakemont, go to www.ocfl.net/LakemontElementary

In addition, Ventura Elementary School, which has already been operating as a testing site, will be open for appointments on May 7, 8, 11, and 12 at 400 Woodgate Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822. You can make an appointment at www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary

Operating hours for all test sites are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.