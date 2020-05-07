More free, mobile COVID-19 testing sites to open in Orange County, officials say

article

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering even more free, mobile coronavirus testing.

The new locations and the dates they will be open are:

Monday, May 11: Independence Elementary at 6255 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, May 12: Olympia High School at 4301 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Wednesday, May 13: Camping World Stadium at 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, May 14: Evans High School at 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 15: Prairie Lake Elementary at 8723 Hackney Prairie Road, Orlando, FL 32818

County health officials said that there is no testing criteria but tests are available by appointment only and you must be at least 18 years of age. Individuals can walk to the drive-thru testing sites if need be.

Tests will reportedly be available as long as supplies last.

Appointments can be made by calling 407-723-5004.

