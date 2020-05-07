MegaCon Orlando 2020 canceled, 'limited edition' Halloween event announced

article

MegaCon Orlando 2020 announced on Thursday morning that the 2020 event is canceled.

They said that MegaCon Orlando will return on March 18 through 21, 2021.

In addition, they announced that they will hold a 'MegaCon Orlando: Limited Edition' on Halloween weekend, between October 30 and November 1. They said that it will "have all the excitement of our regular event but will be incredibly exclusive."

However, to keep the event in the fall, the event will be limited to 25,000 tickets. If you have a ticket to MegaCon Orlando 2020, it will be automatically transferred to the fall event. However, if you are unable to attend, you can get a refund.

"Let's stick together as a community, stay safe, and look after each other so we can celebrate fandom together this October," MegaCon Orlando said.

