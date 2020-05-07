Disney Springs to begin phased reopening, to start on May 20

article

Disney on Thursday announced a phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping complex that will begin on May 20.

According the Disney Parks Blog, "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels."

Disney says the reopening process will be in accordance with guidelines established by government and health officials. During the initial opening phase, Disney Springs says it will have limitations on capacity, parking and operating hours.

Please check DisneySprings.com for the most current information on operating hours, locations and safety procedures.