Tracking coronavirus: Cases top 33,000; Florida Task Force launches public comment portal

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 30,533 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll 1,046.

7:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health seems to indicated that Orange County is seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. Details HERE.

8:15 a.m. -- People on social media are puttig out a call, asking others to join a virtual protest using #FLDEOVIRTUALPROTEST. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday open to all Floridians. Submit your comments HERE.

11 a.m. -- New numbers from the Florida Department of Health say there are 30,839 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 1,055.

County-by-county:

Orange: 1,304

Volusia: 432

Seminole: 351

Osceola: 463

Marion: 150

Lake: 221

Flagler: 116

Brevard: 250

11:30 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update on the coronavirus response in Florida.

(Mobile users can watch HERE)

12:30 p.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of. Details HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- For the first time since 1957, the city of Miami hasn't had a single murder in 7 weeks thanks in part to the coronavirus lockdown. Details HERE.

2 p.m. -- The global coronavirus death toll has reached 200,000, according to reports.

4 p.m. -- Flagler County announced on Saturday the reopening of its beaches to the public starting Sunday. County officials say effective 7 a.m. on Sunday "all 18 miles of beaches will reopen around the clock to allow residents physical and mental health activities." READ MORE.

5 p.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines Phase 1 plans for reopening the state's economy. READ MORE.

6 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 33,193 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll 1,218.

