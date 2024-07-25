There's room for everyone on the Nice List – especially Gaylord Palms, which just revealed its 2024 "ICE!" extravaganza will be inspired by the beloved holiday movie, Elf!

The annual holiday attraction – scheduled to run from Nov. 15 to Jan. 4, 2025 – will showcase 2 million pounds of ice, hand-carved to bring Elf to life this winter. This marks the first time ICE! features the Will Ferrell-led Christmas classic.

ICE! guests will be able to walk through about a dozen different scenes inspired by Buddy the Elf's journey from the North Pole to New York City, like his North Pole school classroom or getting a shoeshine in the Big Apple. Among the movie's dearest characters featured in the 20,000-square-foot icy attraction are Papa Elf, Mr. Narwhal, Jovie, Walter Hobbs and Santa Claus.

To create the frozen wonderland, 40 world-renowned carvers travel from China to Kissimmee and carve about 6,700 blocks of ice that each weigh about 300 pounds. The attraction is kept at 9 degrees and guests are provided parkas to keep them warm.

"ICE! is a favorite tradition of many of our guests here at Gaylord Palms and we are excited to introduce them to the beloved world of ‘Elf’ this Christmas," said Gaylord Palms' General Manager Ross Barker. "The 9-degree attraction provides a one-of-a-kind experience for friends and family to enjoy together, and complements the many other family friendly activities, events, live shows and dining experiences we have planned this holiday season."

Tickets for ICE! are available now and start at $29.99 for adults and $17.99 for children.

