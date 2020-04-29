Governor DeSantis announces that phase 1 of plan to reopen Florida will begin on Monday

article

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his 'Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida's Recovery' on Wednesday.

The Governor began the news conference by discussing the impact coronavirus has had on Florida residents, with many seniors not getting to graduate in person or attend proms, or even his very own parents being unable to meet his newborn.

However, he assured that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that we are going to keep by taking safe and smart steps.

"Florida will take a step. Small. Deliberate, Methodical," he added as he announced that Florida will start a new phase of Monday, May 4th. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties will be excluded from this phase. He said that the steps taken will be safe, smart, data-driven, and taken step-by-step.

He said that the reopening of Florida will follow several guiding principles. These include:

Public Health & Safety

Health Care System Readiness

Protection of the Vulnerable

Economic Recovery

Protection of Civil Liberties and Maintaining Individual Rights

Public Confidence

Partnership with Local Communities

Advertisement

Phase one of reopening Florida took input and advice into account from those in prominent positions, health care system executives, small business owners, elected officials, unemployed Floridians, and law enforcement. The Re-Open Florida Task Force produced a report for Governor DeSantis after producing recommendations from these individuals.

Phase one of reopening Florida will include:

Schools will remain in distance learning.

Visits to senior living facilities will still be prohibited by Governor DeSantis said that he may eventually revisit this.

Elective surgeries can resume.

Restaurants can offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be allowed at 25 percent capacity.

Retail stores can also operate at 25 percent of indoor capacity.

No change for bars, gyms, and personal services like hairdressers. Governor DeSantis did acknowledge that he will revisit guidelines for gyms after observing how it goes for other states.

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside of the home.

All individuals, when in public, should maximize physical distance from others.

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for all those in face-to-face interactions and where you cannot social distance.

Governor DeSantis then said the following key metrics are needed as we move to the next steps in Florida.

The state maintains the health benchmarks of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan.

Maintaining hospital bed capacity.

Monitoring COVID-19 test positive rate.

Governor DeSantis said that we are hopefully looking at weeks, not months, in each phase but that this will be data-driven. He added that Florida will follow the White House's roadmap for each phase, which has three phases. Outside of movie theaters and some elective surgeries, Governor DeSantis said that Florida will do the same.

When speaking about events like wrestling or baseball, Governor DeSantis said that he believes it is possible in a limited capacity by June or July, but this will all have to be data-driven and "we will see."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News