Orange County seeing decline in new COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health seems to indicated that Orange County is seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases.

According to Health Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County Dr. Raul Pino, there is a "flattening of the curve," with a negative growth in cases over the last month.

"It is safe to say, that in the last five weeks, we have a sustained decrease in the number of new cases," Dr. Pino said.

Four weeks ago, Orange County had 273 new COVID cases. Last week, there were 61 new cases.

"We're taking the necessary steps to create the type of measured, strategic formula that gets our community moving forward," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer .

County leaders said they would like to see more testing before moving forward with reopening the local economy. They said that more mobile testing sites will be available next week.

As of Friday evening, Orange County had recorded 1,290 positive cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 30 deaths.