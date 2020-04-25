Flagler County reopening beaches 'around the clock' starting Sunday

article

Flagler County announced on Saturday the reopening of its beaches to the public starting Sunday.

County officials say effective 7 a.m. on Sunday "all 18 miles of beaches will reopen around the clock to allow residents physical and mental health activities."

“The overwhelming compliance with social distancing that we continue to witness in our parks and at our beaches validates that the time is right for this to occur,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron in a news release.

The release said "social distancing requirements remain in place with the beach reopening, as the intent is to allow for physical and mental health activities – exercising not socializing – walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating. Additionally, those fishing will be allowed to carry a small cooler or container for bait and tackle use."

For more information on the reopening, visit Flagler County's Facebook page.