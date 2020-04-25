CDC adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus to list

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of.

New symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The CDC says the symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Task Force launches public comment portal; 9 new deaths reported in Florida

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild to severe illness. The CDC recomments that if you develop any of the following emergency warning signs, get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Advertisement

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University reports that there are over 2,800,000 cases worldwide and over 199,000 have died. More than 803,000 have recovered.

Get the latest updates on COVID-19 HERE.