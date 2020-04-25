CDC adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus to list
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added six new coronavirus symptoms to their website that the public should be aware of.
New symptoms include:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The CDC says the symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild to severe illness. The CDC recomments that if you develop any of the following emergency warning signs, get medical attention immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to arouse
- Bluish lips or face
The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University reports that there are over 2,800,000 cases worldwide and over 199,000 have died. More than 803,000 have recovered.