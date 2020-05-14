Tracking coronavirus: 48 more deaths reported as Florida cases top 43,200

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 42,402 cases of coronavirus in the state and the death toll is at 1,827.

5:45 a.m. -- Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public Thursday -- with some safety restrictions for guests. Know before you go HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- State lawmakers are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to extend his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. His order is set to expire on Sunday. Details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- President Donald Trump called on governors across the nation to work to reopen schools that were closed because of the coronavirus, pointedly taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class. More HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.

9:15 a.m. -- CVS Health announced that nearly a dozen drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be coming to the Sunshine State starting May 15, including Orlando. Locations HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- New numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 43,210 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 1,875. Details HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- Publix announced their stores will be expanding their hours as the country continues the process of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. See new hours HERE.

