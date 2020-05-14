CVS opening 10 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Florida

article

CVS Health announced that nearly a dozen drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will be coming to the Sunshine State starting May 15.

Ten sites will be set up at select CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru locations.

The new testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

CVS Pharmacy, 2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763

CVS Pharmacy, 221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

CVS Pharmacy, 3404 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

CVS Pharmacy, 8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777-1102

CVS Pharmacy, 50 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

CVS Pharmacy, South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

CVS Pharmacy, 121 West MacClenny Avenue, MacClenny, FL 32063

CVS Pharmacy, 520 South Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33432

The new sites will use self-swab tests. CVS Health says they hope to open up to 1,000 locations across the country to help during the pandemic. The goal is to process up to 1.5 million tests per month.

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Patients must stay in their cars where they will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru to be given a test kit. A team member will observe the test to make sure it is done properly. Results can be expected in about 3 days.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.