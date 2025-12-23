'Little Christmas miracle,' Family celebrates dog’s recovery after saved in Palm Coast house fire

The Brief A 4-year-old Great Dane mix named Kira is recovering well, after being rescued from a house fire in Palm Coast. Firefighters carried the dog from the burning home and treated her for smoke inhalation. Kira has since regained her vision and ability to walk, just in time for the holidays.



A Palm Coast family is celebrating the recovery of their family dog, Kira, this holiday season. This comes weeks after she was rescued from a house fire. While dealing with vision and balance issues, Kira is getting better by the day.

What we know:

Kira, a 4-year-old Great Dane mix, was trapped inside her family’s home when an electrical fire broke out while they were preparing to move in.

Fire crews rushed inside and found the dog overcome by smoke. She was carried out of the house and treated in the back of an ambulance with oxygen and fluids, according to Flagler County Fire Rescue.

Kira, 4, is recovering after she was pulled from a Palm Coast house fire.

The road to recovery

After being rescued, Kira was taken to EcoVets animal hospital in St. Augustine where she was treated for neurological issues caused by smoke inhalation.

Her owner, Tovia House-Caldwell said, in the following weeks, she regained her ability to walk and eventually her eyesight, though House-Caldwell said it is limited to within several feet in front of her.

What they're saying:

"You don’t realize how much your pets mean to you until they’re fighting for their life," House-Caldwell said.

Fire crews recued Kira, 4, from a Palm Coast house fire. She was blind, but has now regained her sight and is walking again.

Fire officials tell FOX 35 News they prioritize saving lives, whether they be human or otherwise.

"As far as we’re concerned, she’s a family member," Lt. Andy Thomas, with Flagler County Fire Rescue said. "We’re there to save life, and that’s what we do."

House-Caldwell called Kira her family’s "little Christmas miracle," as the dog’s recovery exceeded their expectations.

What we don't know:

While Kira has made significant improvements, it’s unclear how long her recovery will take or how severe her long-term symptoms may be.

The official cause of the fire has yet to be released.

What's next:

Kira is expected to deal with seizures and other lingering effects moving forward, but she’s back with her family, who have since found a new place to stay. As they focus on healing and rebuilding, they’re simply grateful their dog is alive.