Gov. Ron DeSantis to make announcement about Florida gyms on Friday

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about Florida gyms on Friday.

The governor spoke about it during his news conference in Doral after giving the greenlight to Miami-Dade and Broward counties to start phase 1 of reopening.

Gyms were not a part of DeSantis' phase 1 reopening plans for the state that began May 4. They are reportedly not supposed to begin reopening until phase 2. However, he said he thinks its important for Floridians to have access to gyms.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis to allow Miami-Dade, Broward counties to start reopening

"First of all, this is a virus, that if you're in good shape, you're probably going to be ok," he said. "So why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?"

The governor also touted the benefits of exercising and being outside, citing that "that's one of the reasons why I always promoted outdoor activities. Outdoors is our friend."

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Governor DeSantis announce the reopening of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and more

MORE NEWS: When will Florida enter phase 2 of reopening and what will it include?

Guidelines suggest that during phase 2, gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 75 percent capacity. Social distancing and sanitation protocols must be in place and patrons should be separated by six feet.

However, even though Florida is still in phase one reopening, one Orlando gym has already started to prepare. SUBU CrossFit in Downtown Orlando will have capacity limits, sanitation protocols, and social distancing in place.

Rock Hard Fitness in Orlando is also looking forward to opening their doors once again and has similar protocols in place. They will even require members to spray their feet and hands with sanitizer before walking in.

When the governor makes his announcement, you can watch it live on FOX 35 News.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando