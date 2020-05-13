Gov. DeSantis says he may extend moratorium on evictions, foreclosures through May

State lawmakers are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to extend his moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. His order is set to expire on Sunday.

“To lift this moratorium in the middle of a pandemic where folks have not seen unemployment benefits could put a huge population of Floridians at risk of homelessness,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

Brandon Avallone says his unemployment claim is still “pending.” He’s received no financial assistance from the state.

“I was a bar manager so of course I lost my job when COVID started,” Avallone said.

Unable to pay his full rent, he says his land lord told him he’d be evicted.

“He told me I had to leave…. and by this point they had suspended evictions,” Avallone explained.

That suspension is set to expire on May 17. Eskamani, who’s been helping Avallone, says she’s worried a lot of people will be left with no where to go.

“There’s been a wave of folks who have said, ‘My landlord has been understanding until this point,’” she said.

During a Wednesday press conference, DeSantis was asked if he’ll extend the order.

“I think we’re gonna do it through the end of the month. We’ll have an announcement on that I think pretty soon,” DeSantis said.

Eskamani and other Democrats are asking that it be pushed to July.

“Even those who are back to work still do not have enough to make ends meet right now,” Eskamani said.

As for homeowners, the letter also asks the governor to work with banks and lenders to make sure Floridians can use forbearance.

Avallone says he decided to move back with his parents to avoid any legal issues.