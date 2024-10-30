Thomas Farley's attorney to hold press conference Wednesday, Farley paralyzed after being tased by an officer

article

Civil rights and personal injury attorney, Ben Crump is set to hold a press conference Wednesday to speak about and release video of the incident in which his client, Thomas Farley, was left paralyzed after being tased by a Palm Bay police officer.

In a release, Crump said that On June 28, 2024, five men fled a gas station in Palm Bay when they were approached by officer Derrick Mitchell. Farley was one of the men attempting to flee the scene.

Officer Mitchell fired his taser, striking Farley as he was climbing a fence, which led to him falling, the release states.

"This action left Farley paralyzed from the neck down. The video footage shows Officer Mitchell’s use of force. A police officer is heard on video saying the men committed no crimes.", the release reads.

Crump will speak alongside Attorney LaFonda Middleton, Attorney Natalie Jackson and Farley's family, hoping to "call for accountability" from the Palm Bay Police Department and push for charges against officer Mitchell.

The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Holmes Regional Medical Center at 1350 Hickory St, in Melbourne.