19-year-old found dead after early morning shooting in Orange County

article

A 19-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds in Orange County.

Around 2 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the corner of West Celeste Street and South Washington Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

This shooting is still under investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more.