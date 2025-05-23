1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Osteen, troopers say

One person is dead and another is hurt following a crash in Volusia County Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers reported that the crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 415 and Fort Smith Boulevard in Osteen.

According to a news release, a 2016 Ford Fusion was attempting to make a left turn to travel northbound on SR 415 when it entered the direct path of a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

As a result, the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for hours for an investigation. It has since reopened.

