Central Florida Zoo giraffe, Rafiki, dies after long, chronic illness

Rafiki, a beloved giraffe at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, has died after a long chronic illness, the zoo said. He turned 13 on Oct. 22 – eight days ago.

"Over the last several years, our team of keepers, veterinarians, and Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) experts have worked tirelessly to monitor Rafiki’s condition, providing the most up-to-date treatments and husbandry alterations with the aim of supporting his health and well-being," the zoo said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we were not able to prevent his condition from declining in recent months, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Rafiki on October 30, 2024,"

The zoo said it would remain closed on Wednesday, and planned to reopen on Thursday.

Rafiki joined the zoo in 2014, when the giraffe habitat opened, the zoo said. He joined Gage, a Masai giraffe, and Emba, a Rothschild giraffe. Emba died in 2018.

"Rafiki touched the lives of his Keepers and our volunteers, guests and social media fans. We will miss him," the zoo said.