Sailboat runs aground near Sea Colony in Flagler County; owner unharmed

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Marine Unit responded to a sailboat that ran aground near Sea Colony on Tuesday after a mechanical issue left the vessel reliant solely on sail power.

According to authorities, the boat’s motor had malfunctioned, forcing the owner to navigate using only the sails. While the boat was too close to shore, the wind died down, and the current began to pull it toward the coast. As the wind picked back up, the sailboat accelerated toward the shore. In an effort to stop the boat, the owner deployed the anchor, which eventually took hold.

Credit: FWC

However, the vessel, caught in the surf, began listing and sustained severe damage, including the loss of its mast. Despite the damage, the owner remained unharmed.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers responded to the scene and transported the owner to safety.