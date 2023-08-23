The Villages man claims $1 million lottery prize from gas station scratch-off

A man from The Villages is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

Michael Nelson Sr. purchased a winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket from Circle K at 770 Kristine Way in The Villages, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

The 66-year-old man chose to get his winnings from the $50 game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

In more lottery news, a woman from Miami claimed a $1 million ticket in the 500X The Cash scratch-off game earlier this week. Amelia Agosto, 69, bought the winning ticket at Publix at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. Publix will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.