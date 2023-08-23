The Villages man claims $1 million lottery prize from gas station scratch-off
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A man from The Villages is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket!
Michael Nelson Sr. purchased a winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular ticket from Circle K at 770 Kristine Way in The Villages, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
The 66-year-old man chose to get his winnings from the $50 game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.
The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS:
- Jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in same Florida county as monster $1.58 billion prize a week later
- More top-prize winning Florida lottery tickets have been sold here more than anywhere else this month
In more lottery news, a woman from Miami claimed a $1 million ticket in the 500X The Cash scratch-off game earlier this week. Amelia Agosto, 69, bought the winning ticket at Publix at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. Publix will get a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.