Deputies searching for woman accused of not scanning all items at self-checkout at The Villages Walmart

Deputies are searching for a woman accused of not scanning all of her items at self-checkout and walking out without paying for them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the Neighborhood Walmart at 270 Heald Way in The Villages at around 9 a.m. on July 28, deputies said.

The woman, wearing a teal tank top and black shorts, was caught on surveillance camera filling reusable shopping bags with various items before heading to self-checkout, where she only scanned a few of the items, deputies said. She allegedly skipped scanning most of the items in the bags and then passed all points of sale without paying for the un-scanned items on the way to her car.

She was last seen driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-793-2621, referencing case number 4584. Anonymous tips can be made with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.