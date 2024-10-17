Teen surfer survives shark attack in Brevard County: 'Could have been so much worse'

A teenager is recovering after a shark attack in Brevard County.

Surfer Teddy Wittemann, 16, was released from the hospital after a close call last Friday. He said he went to grab his surfboard in the sea when a shark grabbed his arm. Thankfully, the teen returned to shore and is recovering from the shark attack.

In photos from the hospital, you can see teeth marks and blood on Teddy’s arm – the injury left behind new battle scars after a shark attack in Floridana Beach.

"I see it right here on the inside of my arm and along my body shaking its head and thrashing around," said the surfer.

Surfer Teddy Wittemann, 16, was released from the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Brevard County.

The shark took a bite out of his left arm but spared his life.

"I could have lost my arm," he said. "I could have not been able to use any of my fingers or move my wrist around. There could have been so much worse."

Teddy wants to be a professional surfer and is already making waves in his career. The teen is homeschooled so he can surf more and is already a two-time East Coast champion.

"The first thoughts were, ‘Am I going to be able to surf contests again?’" he said, thinking back to the attack.

Doctors say he should be able to surf again after his arm heals. His parents support their son every step of the way and hope for the best as he recovers.

"We’re just praying against infections," said his father, Ted Wittemann.

Teddy will miss several upcoming surf competitions but is thankful for all the support he’s had since the attack.

Teddy says he is setting goals on the calendar for different milestones he wants to achieve with his recovery.

While this is a setback in his surfing journey, he says nothing will keep him from getting back in the water.

