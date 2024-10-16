Disney launches new Lightning Lane Premier Pass, cutting wait times at a cost

Disney is rolling out a new way to skip the long lines at its theme parks — but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The theme park giant has introduced the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, allowing visitors to bypass lines and access attractions without needing to schedule their entry in advance.

"This definitely lets you put your cell phone away, but it makes you pull out your wallet, instead," said Seth Kubersky of TheUnofficialGuides.com.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass is the latest evolution in Disney's queue-skipping options, following in the footsteps of the park's FastPass system and the more recent "Genie Plus" app. Unlike previous options, the Premier Pass offers one-time access to each Lightning Lane experience in a Disney park, bundling what was previously available in both multi-pass and single-pass options.

Theme park expert Kubersky explains that while older options will remain, the new Premier Pass consolidates the benefits of both systems.

MORE STORIES

"Now we've got the Lightning Lane Premier Pass," he said.

However, the convenience comes with a catch, as Blake Taylor, managing editor of Attractions Magazine, points out. The pass is only available to guests staying at Disney’s "deluxe tier" of resort hotels, including accommodations like the Grand Floridian, the Riviera Resort, and the Swan & Dolphin hotels.

"It’s a lot less limited than existing systems if you’re eligible to participate," Taylor said. "But it’s not for guests looking to save some cash."

Pricing for the Premier Pass varies by date and park, ranging from $129 to $449, depending on factors such as the time of year and day of the week.

While the new pass offers a fast track to popular attractions, Kubersky warns it may result in longer wait times for those using standard standby lines or lower-tier Lightning Lane passes. However, he advises budget-conscious visitors to take advantage of tools like Disney's app to find shorter wait times and use strategies such as arriving early or utilizing single-rider lines.

The Lightning Lane Premier Pass system is set to go into effect at Walt Disney World on Oct. 30. Guests staying at Disney’s deluxe properties can begin booking their passes seven days prior to their visits.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: