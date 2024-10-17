Orlando International Airport to build massive rental car facility, freeing 5,000 parking spots

article

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has announced plans to build a rental car facility, aiming to streamline rental car operations and alleviate parking and traffic congestion.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) is moving forward with the $2.2 billion Consolidated Rental Car (ConRAC) facility.

Related Story: Orlando International Airport to open new parking lots to ease congestion concerns

Approved in June as part of the airport's updated Fiscal Year 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program (CIP), the project is primarily funded through customer facility charges.

The facility will not only make car rental more efficient, but it will also free up around 5,000 parking spaces in the existing A, B, and C garages, while reducing curbside congestion and improving road safety.

In support of the ConRAC project, GOAA is preparing to release Requests for Statements of Qualifications (RSQ) for Design/Build services and Program Management and Oversight (PMO) services.

Photo: Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA)

However, this is a long-term sized project, and there are several supporting projects that need to be in place before construction begins.

The following are near-term parking solutions that have been implemented or currently underway:

More than 2,000 additional parking spaces have been created on the airport complex. These spaces include the three surface parking lots near the Train Station that opened last year (2023).

A new parking reservation system has been added with the possibility of expansion throughout the airport parking system. Currently, the program is available in Garage C, Level 4. Passengers can use the MCO app or website to make a reservation.

Expanded cooperation with LYNX bus system to offer enhanced bus service to tourists.

Installation of a new high-tech parking space identification system. This system will use technology to help identify exactly where the empty parking spaces are located in the garages and keeps a running total of how many spaces are open to assist drivers, prevent circling, roadway congestion and saving time.

Depending on funding and contracts, the ConRAC is expected to be completed by 2032.

GOAA partners with United Airlines on new project

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) board approved a landmark lease agreement on Wednesday with United Airlines.

This new agreement will bring a new Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) complex to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The vision for the new $300+ million MRO campus includes:

Construction of a new maintenance hangar and warehouse,

Renovations to one of United’s two existing hangars

Demolition of the other existing hangar

This development follows the Innovation pillar in the Aviation Authority’s Strategic Plan, which calls for GOAA to champion a culture that supports multi-industry innovation initiatives.