Vans Warped Tour to return to Orlando in 2025 for 30th Anniversary, one of three cities

The Vans Warped Tour will make its highly anticipated return in 2025 to celebrate its 30th anniversary and Orlando will be part of the celebration.

The festival, which concluded its final cross-country run in 2018, will be back with three two-day events.

The event will also be held in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California in partnership with Insomniac, the company behind some of the world’s largest live music festivals.

The 2025 tour will include stops at:

The Festival Grounds at RFK Campus in Washington, D.C., on June 14 and 15

Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront on July 26 and 27

Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Florida, on November 15 and 16

Founder Kevin Lyman said the tour’s revival is about more than nostalgia. "People are craving connection, live music, and the raw, unfiltered experience that Warped has always offered," Lyman said. "This return isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about giving a new generation the chance to feel that same sense of belonging and freedom that Warped has always championed."

Each festival will showcase 70 to 100 bands, representing a broad range of genres including rock, punk rock, alternative, pop-punk, and emo.

The lineup will include festival favorites from the last 30 years, as well as emerging artists. Full lineup details will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on October 24, 2024, with full weekend passes starting at $149.98, inclusive of fees.

For more information, visit www.vanswarpedtour.com.