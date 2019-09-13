Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says
A tiny sea turtle that died after washing ashore in South Florida had 104 pieces of plastic in its stomach.
TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to attractions that breed or import whales or dolphins
Travel website TripAdvisor announced it will no longer sell tickets or generate revenue from any attractions that are involved with the captivity of ocean mammals.
Clearwater aquarium saves baby manatee in Belize
A baby manatee that was stranded is being taken care of at a wildlife rehabilitation center in northern Belize after being rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Rescue Team.
Man suffers severe thermal burns after falling into hot spring near Old Faithful at Yellowstone
A man suffered severe thermal burns after falling into a hot spring near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, according to a release from the National Park Service.
Stunning fall foliage in northern Utah captured in drone footage
The fall leaves are in their prime in northern Utah right now.
Orlando releases air potato leaf beetles to manage invasive weed
The City of Orlando is seeing success after releasing air potato leaf beetles to manage an invasive weed.
Florida's dry conditions pose wildfire threats
Pointing to dry conditions and high temperatures, the Florida Forest Service on Thursday warned about wildfire threats in the state.
Brevard Zoo caring for 39 sea turtles after habitat 'disrupted'
The Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center is caring for 39 green and loggerhead sea turtle "washbacks" that were pushed to shore from the ocean after their habitat was disrupted by heavy waves.
A glacier on Mont Blanc could collapse any moment. Experts blame climate change.
Italian authorities are bracing for the worst, after reports from experts at the Valle d’Asota regional government, and the Fondazione Montagna Sicura (Safe Mountain Foundation) found that a giant piece of a glacier on Mont Blanc’s Italian side could collapse at any given moment.
‘Forget Atlantis': A lost continent has been discovered under Europe
The Mediterranean region is one of the most geographically complex on Earth, and geologists from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, discovered the region has been hiding a big secret — a lost continent the size of Greenland that disappeared under Southern Europe long ago and has never before been mapped.
'Looked like a different species': Rare polka-dotted zebra spotted at wildlife reserve in Kenya
A rare zebra with unusual markings was recently spotted at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya — sporting a dark coat and white polka dots.
9-foot alligator captured on Brandon sidewalk
This gator didn't want to give up without a fight.
Human chain helps 'lost' dolphins escape from St. Pete canal
A dolphin pod was in need of directions in St. Petersburg, and with the help of a human chain, they made it safely out of a canal Tuesday morning, wildlife officials say.
Russian volcano eruption has caused rare purple sunsets all over the world
Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.
Plastic found to be whale's cause of death, putting renewed spotlight on growing problem
Microplastics are hard to spot, but scientists are finding them just about everywhere in the environment and in human bodies.
Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives
Florida doubled its ranks of python hunters last week as the state steps up efforts to tame the invasive species that has long devastated the balance of the natural food chain in the Everglades.
Seminole County trails get new markers, better GPS tech
Seminole County trails are getting easier.
BASE jumper's heart-stopping dive from Yosemite National Park's Glacier Point caught on video
A pair of BASE jumpers made a daring leap at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday.
Leave no trace: National park debunks ‘myth' that tossing banana peels, apple cores is OK
Tossing banana peels, apple cores and other “natural” foods on the ground while in nature can have lasting impacts and sometimes deadly consequences for animals, wildlife officials warned this week.
Volusia County restaurants help oyster population
Have a nice oyster dinner at a restaurant in Volusia County and you may be helping the environment.