Epic Universe officially opening May 2025: Here's when you can enter the 'portals'

Universal Studios Orlando has announced the official opening date for Epic Universe, the highly anticipated fourth theme park, and it's sooner than many have speculated.

When is Epic Universe opening?

The Epic Universe portals will officially unlock on May 22, 2025, allowing visitors access to five brand-new worlds.

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

A rendering of a bird's eye view of Epic Universe . [Credit: Universal Orlando]

When can I purchase tickets?

A variety of multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include three, four or five days of admission to Universal’s theme parks – including one-day admission to Epic Universe will go on sale on Tuesday, October 22.

Reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22, for stays beginning May 22, 2025.

Annual Passholders have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe before they go on sale to the general public. Passholders can take advantage of this priority opportunity beginning Thursday, October 24.

The following multi-day ticket options inclusive of Universal Epic Universe will be available:

3-Day Ticket: enjoy two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

4-Day Ticket: enjoy three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

5-Day Ticket: enjoy four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

Guests will also have the option to set up vacation packages including all the Universal Parks. You can find more info on Universal's website.

Concept art of what Epic Universe, Universal's newest theme park in Orlando, Florida, could look like. It's currently scheduled to open during summer 2025. Photo via Universal Orlando.

Where is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe is located 15 minutes down the road from Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, it is south of Sand Lake Road and east of Universal Boulevard.

According to Universal Orlando, more details about Universal Epic Universe, including additional ticket products, will be released in the months ahead.