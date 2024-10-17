Cold case victim identified, killed by Daytona Beach serial killer Gerald Stano in the 1980s

After 43 years, a 1980 homicide victim, previously known as "Jane Doe," has been identified as Pamela Kay Wittman, a 25-year-old woman from Indiana.

Genetic genealogy confirmed that Wittman was murdered by the Daytona Beach serial killer, Gerald Stano, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Thursday.

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Wittman’s remains were discovered on November 5, 1980, off Interstate 95 near Port Orange, Florida.

For decades, her identity remained a mystery, and the case went cold.

The breakthrough came after FHD Forensics, with funding from Genealogy for Justice, provided assistance through genetic genealogy research, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

After months of investigation, genealogists were able to link Wittman’s DNA to surviving family members, who helped fill in details of her life before her murder.

"This brings closure to a family that has spent decades wondering what happened to their loved one," Sheriff Chitwood said. "While the truth is heartbreaking, I’m grateful for the hard work that allowed us to give Pamela the dignity she deserves with a proper memorial."

A memorial marker has been placed near the site where Wittman was found with a quote engraved saying, "She had the voice of an angel."

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Wittman’s family traveled to Florida for an emotional reunion with the detectives and analysts who worked on the case.

Her remains have been returned to her younger sister for a proper burial.

The case remained unsolved until 2023, when FHD Forensics offered to assist the Volusia Sheriff’s Office in researching cold cases involving unidentified remains.

Detectives submitted reference samples from multiple cases, and genealogists eventually confirmed Wittman’s identity.

DNA samples from Wittman’s family were processed, which solidified the match.

Authorities believe Wittman was killed in late February 1980 by Stano.

Gerald Stano was arrested in April 1980 after a woman escaped a hotel room and contacted authorities.

He later confessed that he began killing in 1969 when he killed a woman in New Jersey. He then confessed to killing six women in Pennsylvania before moving to Florida.

He is thought to have murdered 30 or more women in Florida, according to officials, and most victims were between the ages of 16 and 25.

Santo was executed in 1998 alongside notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in a double execution.