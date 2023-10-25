'Beloved' Tex-Mex spot opening first-ever Florida location in Winter Park

Winter Park is getting an all-new Tex-Mex restaurant – and you won't have to wait too long to try their delicious tacos, fajitas or margaritas.

Superica, a Georgia-based restaurant with an Austin-style menu, is set to open at 415 S. Orlando Ave. #211 on November 13, a spokesperson for the restaurant told FOX 35 News. The 5,000-square-foot eatery will be located in the newly constructed Palm Hills development.

The restaurant is also hosting a preview party on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This marks the first Superica location in Florida. Superica currently has 11 locations open, six of which are in Georgia, plus restaurants in Nashville, Houston and North Carolina.

Superica (pronounced "super-eeka") was created by Atlanta-based chef and owner Ford Fry.

"Driven by the same ‘come as you are’ mentality as its family of predecessors across the southeast, the Winter Park addition will marry the eatery’s laid-back ambiance with Florida’s state of tropical utopia," the restaurant said in a news release. "In tune with the neighborhood’s historic focus on culture + the arts, Superica will offer a casual yet whimsical space inspired by Fry’s northern Mexican-meets-Texas ranch style of cooking, complete with an additional 900 square-feet of patio seating."

On the menu, guests can expect a remixed version of classic Tex-Mex dishes, like wood-fired steaks, enchilada and shrimp tacos. There's also a cocktail and craft beer selection highlighting Texas-made spirits and made-from-scratch margaritas.

This Superica location will be open every day, plus options for brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to see the menu.