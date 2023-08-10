Popular Central Florida restaurant announces sudden closure, but you can still order their food

Something Fishy in Altamonte Springs announced Wednesday it would be closing its doors for good.

The seafood restaurant on SR-436 said a staff shortage, rising prices and a chef's previous health scare all contributed to Something Fishy's closure, according to a Facebook post.

Customers will still be able to get their hands on Something Fishy's seafood mac and cheese, tacos, grits, bowls and crab cakes, though, as the restaurant is moving to an Uber Eats-only platform.

Head Chef Kenneth and his wife Savannah will take over the family business and move to Dollins Food Hall, a one-stop hub for takeout and delivery based in Orlando. Customers can order to-go and catering through this service.

"Thank you for your continued support and please continue ordering via Uber," Something Fishy said on Facebook.

Users in the comments were sad to see the establishment go.

"You guys were indeed a vital part of the community over the years. Thanks for everything," one user wrote.

"Thanks for all of the delicious food & memories! I'm glad I can still get your menu items! Enjoy your well deserved rest!" said another.

Something Fishy's Altamonte Springs location opened up in 2021. They previously had an Apopka location, too, but that closed after being open since 2016.