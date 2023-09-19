Popular late-night cookie shop opens first non-South Florida location in Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

Craving cookies past midnight? There's a new late-night sweets shop that just opened its doors in Orlando, marking the chain's first non-South Florida location ever.

Night Owl Cookies opened its sixth Florida location near UCF on Friday, marking the first of three expansions to the Central Florida area, the company said in a press release. It's located at 1325 University Blvd. #101, across from Chick-fil-A.

Photo: Night Owl Cookies

"We're ecstatic to bring our signature cookie experience to the vibrant UCF community," said Andrew Gonzalez, founder and owner of Night Owl Cookies, in a news release. "It's a full circle moment for us to have started at FIU and keep the tradition going at UCF. We can't wait to share the Night Owl experience with this incredible city!"

Night Owl has five locations in South Florida, including in Miami and Pembroke Pines.

In addition to Night Owl's signature cookies, customers can also get their hands on the Cookies of the Month, milkshakes and ice cream. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.